Florida teen shooting victim saves 5 lives with donated organs, mother says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teen who was fatally shot on Valentine’s Day saved a number of lives with his donated organs, his mother says.

14-year-old Christian Robinson was shot in the back of the head on Valentine’s Day. He died three days later and his killer remains at large.

Christian’s mother, Tanya Robinson says although her son’s life could not be saved, he’s saving others’ lives with his organs.

Christian was able to donate organs to five people, including a 2-year-old girl who received his kidney and pancreas, according to his mother.

It was Tanya’s decision, but she says she knows Christian would have made it too.

“He will never be forgotten because he is helping somebody live,” she says. “He is the reason someone is alive. He would have wanted it. He loved people. He loved kids.”

The mother is still in shock after her son’s passing. She says she expects to see Christian waiting outside of their home when she returns from work.

“I am very numb. I know he is gone but it has not hit me yet,” she tells us. “It is like an emptiness. I cannot feel anything right now.”

Pasco authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Christian died on Feb. 17, three days after he was shot while he was sitting in a car with his friends near his home on Ridge Crest Drive. Tonya remembers seeing her son driving away from her moments before the shooting.

“It hurts,” she says. “It’s like I cannot even describe it.”

But the mother is clinging to hope and calling for justice for her son. She is asking anyone to share any information that will lead to an arrest.

“If they hear or know anything, even if it is little, I want them to come forward. I am just looking constantly at everybody, you know, like everybody is a suspect to me,” Tanya says.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tells us they do not have any new leads in the case.

If you would like to help the Robinson family with funeral expenses, you can click here and donate to this GoFundMe page.

