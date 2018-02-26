Girl Scouts offer cookies in drive-thru

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — You can now pick up your Girl Scout cookies in the Commonwealth without leaving the comfort of your car.

In Short Pump, customers had the chance to drive up the Cabela’s Sporting Goods, order their cookies, pay, receive their cookies and carry on with their day.

It’s the first time the drive thru concept has been introduced in Virginia.

Organizer’s wanted this also to be a teaching moment for the girls.

“Really practice incredible business skills,” Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia CEO, Molly Fuller, said. “Goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, business ethics. All live and in person, the most innovative first in its kind in Virginia cookie booth drive-thru.”

Last weekend, 1.1 million packages of cookies were delivered in Central Virginia.

Sales run through March 30.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com