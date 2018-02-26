Chesterfield to host Jailhouse Rock Senior Dance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation invites seniors 50+ to dance the night away to their favorite Elvis Presley hits at the Bensley Recreation Center on Saturday, March 2, 2018.

The Jailhouse Rock Senior Dance features a musical performance by Elvis tribute-artist Wrenn Mangum.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required for the dance, which runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bensley Recreation Center is located at 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road in Chesterfield.

For more information and to register, call 748-1623.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com