Chesterfield Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to Sheetz employee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Sheetz employee.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 20 just before 1 p.m. at the Sheetz located on East Hundred Road.

Police say an employee was cleaning the men’s restroom when he realized a man had been in one of the stalls for an “unusually long period of time,” and noticed the man was up against the front of the stall looking outward.

“When the employee attempted to check the man’s welfare, the man came out of the stall with his pants down, exposed himself to the employee and made a comment that caused the employee to immediately seek out the store’s manager,” Chesterfield Police said in a press release.

The suspect, who police say appears to be in his 50’s, then left the store on a bicycle. He was further described by police as unshaven and wore a gray sweat suit, black shirt and a ball-cap.

If you can help identify this man, or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660, crimesolvers.net or the P3 app. Whichever method you use, you will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps solve the case, you could receive a cash reward.

