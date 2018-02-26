Bill to prep potential teachers in dyslexia heads to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legislation that would require colleges in Virginia to include dyslexia training in their curriculum has passed the House and the Senate. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk.

The measure would require the coursework for anyone seeking a degree as a reading specialist at Virginia colleges and universities to include techniques for identifying and accommodating students with dyslexia or a related disorder.

Students with dyslexia often reverse letters or struggle decoding words and symbols. It impacts 1 in 5 students.

Yet, an 8News investigation found many schools lack specialists who can help students. 8News also found up that until now, most college courses for educators devote only a page or less to identifying dyslexia.

Several local moms lobbied lawmakers for this legislation.

