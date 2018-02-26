3 arrests made in Hanover embezzlement case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were arrested in Hanover County on Feb. 23. in connection with an embezzlement that occurred at a local distribution center.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation into the alleged embezzlement after the distribution center had reported large quantities of merchandise being stolen for an extended period of time.

Investigators determined that several individuals were working together to embezzle property.

Agbokou Gogo, 29, and Bruce A. Jordan, 61, both from Richmond and Sylvester Easter, 40, of Henrico County were all arrested on Friday for their connection to the embezzlement.

Easter and Gogo were charged with one felony count of embezzlement. Jordan has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

The suspects moved stolen merchandise to various self-storage locations in the Richmond area, according to authorities.

Hundreds of items have been recovered and returned to the distribution center.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

