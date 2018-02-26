27th Annual Southern Women’s Show features special local guest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 27th annual Southern Women’s Show returns to the Richmond Raceway complex March 16 – 18, 2018.

Featured guests at the three day event include: Vern Yip from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and 12 year old Claire Hollingsworth (seen above) of Powhatan County, the Food Network’s youngest “Chopped Junior” champion. Also making appearances, Dwayna Litz, author of “Happiness, No Man Required: 50 Tips for Single Women to be Happy With or Without a Man”.

The Southern Women’s Show is an array of celebrity appearances, fashion shows, cooking demos, and the latest in health, fitness, and beauty. Hundreds of vendors and boutiques will show off spring styles, trendy jewelry, home decor, gourmet treats and more.

Admission to the Southern Women’s Show is $12 for adults or $15 dollars for a three day pass. KIds 6 – 12 get in for $6. KIds under 6 are free. Admission on Friday, March 16 is $5 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The 27th annual Southern Women’s Show runs Friday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about guests and special admission offers go to https://southernshows.com/wri/

