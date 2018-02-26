12-year-old boy dies, mother charged with DUI in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who died in a car accident Saturday evening has been charged with driving under the influence in connection to the crash, according to Officer Brandon Maynard.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard at 6:38 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

The investigation revealed that 31-year-old Anais Perez of Alexandria, who was driving a gray Toyota Camry was hit by a black Nissan Maxima after failing to yield at a stop sign. Perez was traveling eastbound on Woodside Lane when she was hit on the passenger side by a 29-year-old Newport News woman driving the Nissan traveling northbound on Old Denbigh Boulevard.

The boy, who was a passenger in the front seat of the Toyota Camry, later died at a local hospital, according to police.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Perez was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, DUI manslaughter, DUI with child, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.

The boy was a student at Hines Middle School, according to Newport News Public Schools Director of Public Information Michelle Price.

The school released the following statement:

The Newport News Public Schools family is saddened to learn of the unexpected death of a Hines Middle School student, following an accident this weekend. To support the Hines students and staff through this challenging time, additional counselors will be present at the school this week. Students and staff who wish to talk with a counselor will be given the opportunity to do so. The school division extends condolences to the student’s family and friends, and stands ready to support and assist them.

