Zest Fest celebrates 50 years of Meals on Wheels

FeedMore celebrates 50 years of its meals on wheels program at the annual Zest Fest.

The annual gala offered guests a chance to win exciting trips, bid on unique silent and live auction items and enjoy delectable small plates from some of Richmond’s top chefs.

Five days a week at FeedMore, 250 volunteers cook and prepare hundreds of meals. Moreover, volunteers and staff go out and deliver meals in 29 counties and five cities throughout central Virginia.

In the greater Richmond area, about 800 seniors are served each day.

The goal is to make sure no one goes hungry.

“So proper food matters, particularly children,” said FeedMore President and CEO Douglas H. Pick. “Imagine going to school and your stomach hurting and your head hurting. How are you ever going to concentrate on the teacher and moving ahead.”

8News was proud to be a part of Zest Fest.

8News anchor Juan Conde was the master of ceremonies for the event.