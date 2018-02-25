Two suspicious fires break out at Midlothian shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two fires broke out at the Wilton Square Shopping Center on Genito Road overnight.

Chesterfield Fire says the first blaze started on the second floor around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The second fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Monday on a back deck of the building.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Two suspicious fires broke out at the Wilton Shopping Center on Genito Road in Chesterfield. Here is a look at the damage. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/50suYQqj5P — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 26, 2018

Both fires are being considered “suspicious,” Chesterfield Fire says. It’s unclear if the fires are connected.

“Fire Marshal is currently investigating this as an arson fire,” says Lt. Jason Elmore of Chesterfield Fire. “Right now they’re working together with the police department to be able to try and determine who could have done this.”

This same shopping center suffered a massive fire in November of last year.

Susan Yoo owns Joy Cleaners and had her business destroyed during the fire last November and now runs her store out of another location at Wilton Square.

“It was 100 percent destroyed,” says Yoo. “I was there starting in 2001.” Yoo adds that she is thankful he business was not impacted this time.

_____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com