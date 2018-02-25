Two dead after fiery crash on I-95 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Sunday morning.

About 2:45 a.m., state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at northbound Interstate 95 at the 92-mile marker i

Police say 2011 Ford Escape out of Wisconsin was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 and ran off the road, striking a tree. The vehicle overturned on the driver’s side and caught fire.

Two people were inside and died at the scene.

The bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

