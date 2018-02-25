Safety concerns prompt Toyota, Hyundai recalls

(WRIC) – Two auto companies announce widespread recalls Saturday amid safety concerns in some 2018 models.

Toyota is recalling nearly 65,000 2018 Tundra and Sequoia models while Hyundai is recalling nearly 44,000 2018 Sante Fe and Sante Fe Sport models.

Together the recalls affect nearly 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles.

Toyota’s recall comes as the company says its vehicles in question are at risk for unexpected shutdowns within the electronic stability control systems.

Meanwhile, Hyundai says some of the Sante Fe models could have the steering wheel break away from the steering column.

Both Toyota and Hyundai will notify owners of the recalls and fix the models at no cost, if necessary.

