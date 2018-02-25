Motorcyclist killed in Maury St. crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcycle driver is dead, following a crash on Richmond’s southside on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Maury Street. The motorcyclist was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Richmond Police tell 8News it was a two-vehicle accident. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. Police do not expect the surviving driver to face charges.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.