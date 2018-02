MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out at the Wilton Square Shopping Center on Genito Road on Sunday night.

Chesterfield Fire says the blaze started on the second floor around 10:30 p.m. No one was injured, fire crews say.

Investigators are still looking into how much damage was caused.

