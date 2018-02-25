Lanes re-open after crash near King’s Dominion Blvd.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – All southbound lanes have re-opened near King’s Dominion Blvd. (SR 30) on Interstate-95 following a crash.

Traffic had been limited to the right shoulder.

There is still a three-mile backup. Continue to expect delays.

TRAFFIC: All I-95 SB lanes are closed near King’s Dominion Blvd./Rt. 30 (mm 98) in @HanoverVa due to a crash. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. There is currently a 3 mile backup. Expect delays. #RVAtraffic #RVA #Hanover — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) February 25, 2018