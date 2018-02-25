Bicyclist killed in Fan District crash was 21-year-old VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Richmond’s Fan District late Saturday night.

Police say the cyclist, who has been identified as 21-year-old Corey A. Frazier, collided with a vehicle at the intersection of North Rowland Street and West Main Street at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle that was involved remained on scene. Frazier was transported to a local hospital where Sunday he died.

Investigators with the RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. At this time no charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.