RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -A bicyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after a late-night crash.

Police say the cyclist and a car collided at the intersection of North Rowland Street and West Main Street in the Fan around 11 p.m. Saturday.

No word from police on any charges.

The identities of those involved have yet to be released.

