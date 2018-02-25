2 rushed to hospital, Mountain Road closed after crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital, and part of Mountain Road is shut down, following a crash in Montpelier Sunday night.

Hanover Fire-EMS tells 8News it was a single-vehicle crash. Two people were pulled from the car, and one was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, authorities say. The other passenger was rushed to the hospital by ground transportation.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 15300 block of Mountain Road between St. Peters Church Road and Scotchtown Road.

HANOVER Fire-EMS:15300 block of Mountain Rd;Route 33 shut down between St Peters Church Rd and Scotchtown Rd for MVC for extended period of time;Two patients;One patient still entrapped;One helicopter requested for transport;LZ being set-up;PIO Monitoring. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) February 26, 2018

Officials with Hanover County say a stretch of Mountain Road will be shut down for an extended period of time as crews work to clean up the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

