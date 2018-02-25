2 rushed to hospital, Mountain Road closed after crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital, and part of Mountain Road is shut down, following a crash in Montpelier Sunday night.
Hanover Fire-EMS tells 8News it was a single-vehicle crash. Two people were pulled from the car, and one was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, authorities say. The other passenger was rushed to the hospital by ground transportation.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 15300 block of Mountain Road between St. Peters Church Road and Scotchtown Road.
Officials with Hanover County say a stretch of Mountain Road will be shut down for an extended period of time as crews work to clean up the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
____
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.