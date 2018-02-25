2 charged with reckless driving after I-95 road rage incident, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two drivers have been charged following an Interstate-95 road rage incident Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 in Chesterfield County around 10:45 a.m. Police say a crash involved a silver Dodge Dart and a Nissan.

Police say the Dodge Dart was traveling I-95 and attempted to pass on the left shoulder. The vehicle struck the Nissan, causing it to overturn against a barrier. The rollover trapped the driver inside.

The drivers of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelt. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge sustained no injuries and pulled over at the next available exit.

Both drivers were charged with Reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

