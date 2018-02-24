RRHA offers hotel stays after boiler breaks down in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Residents living in Richmond’s Fairfield Court development have been offered a hotel after a boiler broke down Thursday night, leaving families without central heating.

The defective boiler controls heat to three buildings and 20 apartments.

The list of apartments affected includes the following:

2331 – 2317 Rosetta 8 apartments

2315 – 2305 Rosetta 6 apartments

2101 – 2111 Rosetta 6 apartments

In an emailed statement, Orlando C. Artze, interim CEO of Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, said only one household chose to vacate their home. Artze added the resident has yet to check in.

Portable space heaters have been offered to all homes, except for five apartments. Tenants were not home at the time and a notice was left, according to Artze. RRHA staff will follow up with residents on Monday to check in and provide an update on repairs.

In the statement, Artze added:

It was initially thought that RRHA staff would be able to make temporary repairs to the boiler. However, RRHA’s HVAC team was unable to do so. A new boiler has been ordered and is expected to arrive on Tuesday, February 27. Removal of the existing boiler by the contractor will take place on Monday, February 26, and Tuesday, February 27. Installation of the new boiler is expected to be completed on Friday, March 2.

“At this time, the provision of temporary electric space heaters is adequate to meet heating season temperature requirements of 65 degrees,” Artze added. ” We believe that the top priority is to install the new boiler as quickly as possible and to keep residents informed of the progress in restoring heat.”

