Neighbors remember man who died in Ashland duplex fire

Neighbors are mourning the loss of an Ashland man who died in a house fire.

Linden Street was filled with sirens Friday afternoon.

“Sirens aren’t usual around Ashland,” Annette Ardler said. “When you hear them something really bad just happened.”

“There were like four of five rescue trucks and rescue squads,” Joyce Ratliff said.

Both women have lived at the end of Linden Street for more than a decade. They were heartbroken to find out that the man who lived in the duplex next door, Jerry Short, didn’t make it out of the house when a fire broke out.

“It upset me to no end. He was a very good neighbor and a very sweet man,” Ratliff told 8News. “His family loved him.”

The women say the grandfather was known around the block for having a green thumb.

“He loved flowers! He would give some us of neighbors flowers, we loved it,” Ratliff said.

“I just remember that he grew tomatoes on the side of the house and these giant sunflowers that were just gorgeous in the summertime,” Ardler added.

Short’s family was known to stop by often, spending time with him.

“A couple of his granddaughters would come by and tend his yard,” Ardler said. They really seemed to have the same passion that he did.”

He even encouraged the girls to help spruce up the neighborhood, on occasion.

“His granddaughters raked my backyard when I wasn’t expecting it because a bunch of leaves had dropped,” Ardler recalled fondly. “They were already out there raking his yard so they asked them to go ahead and do my yard. It as a nice little surprise.”

A passionate man remembered by neighbors.

“He was loved. Very much,” Ratliff said.

Neighbors who are still watching out for Short and his loved ones.

“We’re looking out for each other right now,” Ardler said. Are thoughts and prayers are with them. We hope that know that we’re all here for them.”

Hanover County Fire & EMS are still investigating the cause of the fire.