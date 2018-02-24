Chesterfield Police seek info after overnight burglary

BON AIR, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help with information about an overnight burglary in Bon Air.

Officers tell 8News they responded to an alarm at GoodStuff Consignments at 2724 Tinsley Drive around just before around 12 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a suspect broke into the store, stole money, and fled the scene before units arrived.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Crimesolvers at 804-748-0660.

