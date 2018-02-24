1 hurt, 4 without a home after fire in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — One person is hurt and four others are without a home after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 11000 block of Heathmere Crescent just before 2 p.m. Firefighters tell 8News one person was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the battalion chief.

The Red Cross was called in to help the residents find temporary housing.

Fire crews are still investigating what started the blaze.

