‘We’re not the SEAL Team’: Local educators react to national calls for guns in the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An issue from the White House now making it’s way to the Richmo nd area. Local educators say they’re uneasy with the idea of putting guns in the classroom.

Sonia Smith has been a teacher for 16 years. Her heart dropped when she heard about the shooting in Parkland, Fl.

“I cried for the parents,” she said. “The teachers that then have to come back, to those very same classrooms that they were locked down in.”

Smith is now the president of the Chesterfield Education Assocation. When asked if teachers should be taking up arms to stop something like this, she said “No.”

A similar sentiment is held by the Superindent of Richmond Public Schools Jason Kamras. In a tweet Thursday night, he said “arming teachers is an awful idea” and the “answer is gun control.”

Kamras has support on Twitter from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“We’re not the SEAL team,” Smith said. “We’re educators, we’re here to teach future generations.”

Guns in the classroom, Smith says could be a danger, even if the educator was highly trained.

“When you add anywhere to 20 to 30 students scurrying around in a classroom, trying to get away from an intruder. Now you have multiple moving targets,” she said.

Instead, Smith says we focus on building relationsihps with students to get them the help they need.

“Anytime any student feels like something is uneasy with them, they don’t have a problem going to a teacher, or a counselor or an administrator,” Smith said.

Educators and leaders on both side of the issue, trying to make sure no one gets hurt at school.

