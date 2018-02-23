Walt Disney World releases new images of Star Wars resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort unveiled new images of the Star Wars hotel concept on the Disney Parks Blog on Thursday.

Families visiting the resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories.

Every window of the resort will have a view of space.

It will be connected to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a complete Star Wars experience.

