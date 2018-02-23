Virginia students may get more time for recess

Related Coverage Push for more recess in Va. schools gets support from lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Public school students in Virginia may soon be getting more time for recess. HB1419, will allow recess to be counted as instruction time by area school boards and the state.

The bill goes into detail how local school boards require to:

provide (i) a minimum of 680 hours of instructional time to students in elementary, except for students in half-day kindergarten, in the four academic disciplines of English, mathematics, science, and history and social science and (ii) a minimum of 375 hours of instructional time to students in half-day kindergarten in the four academic disciplines of English, mathematics, science, and history and social science.

School boards must currently set a certain amount of classroom time each year, and time at recess doesn’t count. The legislation is on track to passing both the House and the Senate.

The proposals do not mandate that school systems add additional recess, but eliminate barriers that might prevent them from expanding time allotted for unstructured playtime.



