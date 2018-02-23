Szechuan sauce comes back to McDonald’s

OAK BROOK, IL (WCMH) – McDonald’s has announced it will be bringing back the popular Szechuan sauce.

After running out of the popular Szechuan sauce in October due to such a high demand, McDonald’s says its bringing 20 million packets of the popular dipping sauce back to restaurants Feb. 26.

McDonalds also apologized for failing to meet demand when they released the sauce back in October.

“We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand. We disappointed fans and we are sorry,” McDonald’s released in a statement.

McDonald’s has also released a series of podcasts to document what went wrong with the release back in October.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.