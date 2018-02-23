Suspect in domestic-related abduction shot, killed at Days Inn in Dumfries

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Friday morning has died. Mario Dantoni Bass, 37, was a sought for 11 active warrants by the Prince William County police.

Bass’ most recent warrant was connected to a domestic-related abduction on Feb. 15. He also had warrants for felony grand larceny auto, identity theft and various traffic violations, some of which date back to Sept. 2015.

In an attempt to apprehend Bass, the Task Force arrived at a Days Inn in Dumfries where Bass was reportedly staying.

When the task force reached the room Bass was staying in, Bass allegedly broke through an upper floor window and fled to the rear of the hotel, where he encountered a task force member.

During a physical altercation with the task force member, Bass was shot in the upper body. No other injuries were reported.

The Task Force member involved in the shooting has been identified as a federal officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

