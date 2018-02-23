RPS superintendent: ‘Arming teachers is an awful idea’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The superintendent of Richmond Public Schools does not like the idea of arming teachers as a solution to school shootings.
In a tweet Thursday night, Jason Kamras said, “arming teachers is an awful idea,” and added that the only solution is gun control.
Mayor Levar Stoney also took to Twitter to back Kamras. “Our superintendent is right,” Stoney wrote. “Gun control is the only answer.”
Pres. Trump said during a listening session Wednesday with parents and survivors of school shootings that a teacher adept at firearms “could very well end the attack very quickly.”
He followed that up with a tweet Thursday that “highly trained teachers would act as a deterrent to the cowards that do this” and later suggested they receive bonuses for the added responsibility.
Lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the contentious idea, including Florida, where the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are being mourned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
