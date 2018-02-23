RPS superintendent: ‘Arming teachers is an awful idea’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The superintendent of Richmond Public Schools does not like the idea of arming teachers as a solution to school shootings.

In a tweet Thursday night, Jason Kamras said, “arming teachers is an awful idea,” and added that the only solution is gun control.

As the 2005 National Teacher of the Year, as current @RPS_Schools Superintendent, and as a parent of two elementary-aged sons, let me be clear: arming teachers is an awful idea. The only answer: gun control. — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 23, 2018

Mayor Levar Stoney also took to Twitter to back Kamras. “Our superintendent is right,” Stoney wrote. “Gun control is the only answer.”

Our superintendent is right. Gun control is the ONLY answer. #NeverAgain https://t.co/UatvqMVgGR — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) February 23, 2018

Pres. Trump said during a listening session Wednesday with parents and survivors of school shootings that a teacher adept at firearms “could very well end the attack very quickly.”

He followed that up with a tweet Thursday that “highly trained teachers would act as a deterrent to the cowards that do this” and later suggested they receive bonuses for the added responsibility.

….History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Lawmakers in several states are wrestling with the contentious idea, including Florida, where the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland are being mourned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

