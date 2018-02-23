Reports say Instant Pot cookers are overheating, melting

TAMPA, Fla. (WVNS) — Do you have an Instant Pot multicooker in your home? You may want to check if it is one of a few listed as faulty.

An Instant Pot user posted photos on Facebook saying that after using it just 4 times the bottom of the machine melted and burned some of the wires instead.

According to reports, Instant Pot said this isn’t an isolated incident.

“We have received a small number of reports the Gem 8-in-1 multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” said Instant Pot.

There’s no official recall for the cooker but the company says if your Instant Pot has one of the following numbers on the bottom it should be returned.

1728

1730

1731

1734

1746

Customers can contact Instant Pot at 1.800.828.7280 x2.

