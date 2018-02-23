Report: Duke, UNC, NC State named in NCAA investigation into possible violations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bombshell investigation by Yahoo! Sports shows “potential impermissible benefits and preferential treatment” for current and former players and families of players at Duke, UNC, N.C. State and a host of other big-time schools.

NCAA president Mark Emmert released a statement regarding the Yahoo! Sports story:

These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York’s indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it’s clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”

