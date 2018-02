HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — High School students from Henrico County Public Schools tried to grab the gold on Friday.

They competed in the district’s annual ‘cupcake wars.’

This year the sweet treats and their displays featured an Olympic theme.

Henrico superintendent Pat Kinlaw and Andy Jenks Varina Team B's winning display Glen Allen cupcake Godwin Glen Allen High School team Glen Allen Winning sweet potato cupcake Varina Team A Varina Team A & Team B Highland Springs Team B Highland Springs Team A Hermitage Team B Hermitage Team A

Varina Team B took first place with a sweet potato cupcake.

Glen Allen High School won second place.

Varina Team A came in third.