Overnight crash leaves hundreds without power in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a pole on Beach Road early Friday morning.

It knocked power out to nearly 2,000 Dominion customers, although the number without power has fallen. Crews are on scene fixing that pole.

When our 8News photojournalist arrived on scene, he had to leave after a few minutes since crews were worried the pole would fall down.

When police arrived on scene the driver was nowhere to be found. Officers closed Beach Road between Riverway and Hensley Roads.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.