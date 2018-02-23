Official: White House on lockdown after vehicle strikes security barrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White Hosue is on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier.

WJLA reports that Secret Service officials say a woman is in custody after she drove into a security barrier near the White House Friday afternoon.

“The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex,” Secret Service tweeted.

This is a developing story.

