No free pass for Richmond residents with tall grass

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last year, the City of Richmond began cracking down on residents who let their grass get too high.

Richmond issued $114,047 in tall grass fines to a total of 2,484 addresses.

The City of Richmond’s grass season officially starts March 1, and the city is warning residents to not let their grass get too tall, especially if they have been fined in the past.

“No you don’t start the season with a clean slate,” said John Walsh, Richmond’s Code Enforcement Operations Manager.

That means if you let your grass get too high this year, the first time $50 civil penalty jumps to a $200 fine if you offend again within a 12 month period.

The fines remain at $200 for every offense after that. After four offenses, the City could take you to court.

“We would like to be out of the private lawn business. It is not really something the government is good at,” admitted Walsh.

Richmond began cracking down last year on those who refuse to cut their grass because it was costing big bucks to send contractors out to mow.

“We’ve spent up to as much as almost half a million dollars cutting grass in the past,” said Walsh.

The aggressive approach to violators is paying off. 8News has learned the City spent $191,368.09 hiring contractors to cut the grass of residents who did not. Those violators are then billed after contractors cut their grass.

It’s still a lot of money but not where it was.

“All the early indications, say yes, it is having some effect,’ said Walsh.

8News found a lot of support from Richmonders for the tall grass crackdown, with some locals even complaining that the fines were not high enough.

“I think it should start higher than $50, people need to cut their grass,” Drew Raine told 8News.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Richmond’s fines, fees and costs for high grass:

2017 Grass Abatement Numbers

How many addresses were cited 2484

How many lots were sent to contracting? 747

Of those how many were actually contracted? 729

Number of properties sent but not contracted 18

How much was the city billed by the contractors? $191,368.09

How much did the city bill citizens for services? $187,404.26

Administrative fees billed for $106,650.00

Total billed to citizens for lot abatement costs $280,734.26

Total Civil Penalties billed for $114,047.00

Total billed to citizens for abatement and civil costs $394,781.26

