Man found with ‘large quantity’ of drugs after traffic stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man is facing multiple drug distribution charges following a traffic stop in Stafford County.

The traffic stop occurred last Thursday, February 15, at around 6:30 p.m. when a deputy observed the driver of a vehicle who failed to use a turn signal in the area of Warrenton Road and South Gateway Drive.

The deputy immediately detected the smell of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, which revealed narcotics and a ‘significant amount of cash,’ according to police.

The driver, 29-year-old Toney Emanuel Smith, was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on two charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance, two charges of possessing a chemical compound in jail and possession of marijuana.

A special investigations unit later obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s hotel room at the Clarion on Warrenton Road, which yielded a large quantity of heroine and cocaine.

Smith was served three additional felony warrants for intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

