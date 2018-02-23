Louisa County man gets 14 years for burglary, attempted rape

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man who was charged with attempted rape after he broke into a woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her for hours will spend the next 14-and-a-half years behind bars.

James J. Johnson, 57, of Mineral, was sentenced in a Louisa County courtroom on Friday. He was charged with attempted rape and burglary with intent to commit rape as well as multiple driving offenses.

“Mr. Johnson will have a long time to think about the harm he caused the victim,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said in a release. “We are appreciative of the hard work of Detective Chuck Love and Corporal Bobby Hughes of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and dedication in handling these serious cases.”

Detective Love charged Johnson in April 2017 after he broke into a Mineral woman’s home in the middle of the night and attempted to sexually assault her repeatedly over the course of several hours before the victim was able to retrieve her phone and call police.

Later that day, Johnson was pulled over by Corporal Hughes and charged with the driving offenses.

“Justice was served today,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam J. Ward, who prosecuted the case. “While we cannot change what has happened, we hope this result brings closure to the victim. The Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office takes these matters very seriously. Mr. Johnson’s sentence sends a message that if you attempt to prey on the citizens of Louisa County you will pay a severe price.”

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years for the attempted rape charge, 20 years with 17 suspended for the burglary charge, five years with four years suspended on the driving while a habitual offender charge and six months to serve on DUI. Of the 35 years and six months, 14 of that sentence was suspended.

