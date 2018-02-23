John Marshall, Varina, Cosby claim VHSL basketball regional titles

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — It was a busy day for high school basketball in central Va. as state tournament brackets began to fill in quickly with various regional championships wrapping up before the weekend. Catch 8Sports Slam Dunk highlights above and scores below:

VHSL 6B Boys Regional Championship

James River HS – 52

Franklin County HS – 51

VHSL 6B Girls Regional Championship

James River HS – 43

Cosby HS – 62

VHSL 5B Boys Regional Championship

Highland Springs HS – 42

Varina HS – 59

VHSL 5B Girls Regional Championship

L.C. Bird HS – 41

Highland Springs HS – 56

VHSL 4B Boys Regional Semifinals

Eastern View HS – 39

Monacan HS – 57

Louisa County HS – 55

Huguenot – 70

VHSL 4B Girls Regional Semifinals

Carolina HS – 45

Monacan HS – 60

VHSL 3B Boys Regional Championship

John Marshall HS – 83

George Wythe HS – 64

VHSL 3A Boys Regional Championship

Phoebus HS – 56

Hopewell HS – 63

VHSL 3A Girls Regional Championship

Hopewell HS – 59

Tabb HS – 36