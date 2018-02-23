How has active shooter training evolved over the years?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For decades, police departments across the country have trained on ways to deal with active shooters.

“Active shooter for us goes back as far as Charles Whitman in the 1966 Texas tower sniper incident,” said Major Chris Hensley with the Chesterfield County Police Department.

In fact, that’s why he says swat teams were created. But Major Hensley says everything changed after the first school shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. Prior to that, officers were trained to contain a shooter as opposed to now.

“The first responders go directly to the threat as part of the training,” said Hensley.

Major Hensely says in Chesterfield, they try to learn from every active shooting situation.

“We’ve also learned to work with fire and rescue after the Aurora incident in Colorado.”

He says the department determines early on whether a trainee can handle the job.

“We look for and identify individuals early on to see if they are going to be able to step up to that standard of being a police officer,” said Hensley.

And support and mental health programs try to determine if that officer can continue doing his job throughout his career.

“Because in law enforcement unfortunately they’re exposed to a lot of different things that can be traumatic and we monitor that,” said Hensley.

He says when it comes to school resource officers; they are trained as any first responder on how to deal with an active shooter.

