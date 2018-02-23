‘Holy moly, what’s going on?’: Henrico firefighters help deliver baby at fire station

HENRICO COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — Two Henrico firefighters got a special delivery over the weekend.

On Saturday night in the pouring rain, a frantic father and an expectant mom sped into fire station #6.

Their baby was coming and he wasn’t waiting for the hospital.

“The guy was yelling somebody was outside having a baby,” recounts firefighter Mike Boisseau.

“We’re trained for it. We’re very competent in it,” adds firefighter Matt Daugherty, “But just doing it for the first time was like holy moly what’s going on.”

Their ambulance was out on a call, so the men grabbed a kit they keep in their fire engine that contained the supplies they would need to deliver the baby.

“At that point the baby was most of the way out,” says Boisseau, “Mom had pretty much delivered on her own so we just helped the last little bit. The baby came out crying.”

Just like that, two men whose job is to save lives helped bring a new life into this world. It was a healthy baby boy.

“What was so great about this one is it was here you see the the fruits of your labor and you did a great job and the baby’s happy and the mom’s okay,” says Daughtery.

He has been a firefighter for nearly three years. Boisseau has been with the department for 14 years. It was the first time either has delivered a baby.

An ambulance took mom and baby to Memorial Regional Medical Center. The firefighters don’t even know her name.

“I would just say she did awesome and congratulations,” says Boisseau. “Yes, congratulations on having a healthy baby boy,” adds Daughtery.

Just two days later, Henrico firefighters in the north side delivered a baby boy in the back of an ambulance.

They say this kind of special delivery doesn’t happen often.

