High lead levels detected in drinking water at Chesterfield schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — High levels of lead have been detected in the drinking water at seven different schools in Chesterfield County, according to letters that were recently sent home to parents.

Administrators at five schools — Bellwood Elementary, L.C. Bird High, Midlothian High, Providence Middle and Salem Middle — sent letters home Thursday notifying parents that elevated levels of lead had been found in certain water fountains.

Chesterfield Schools sent 8News each of those five letters, including an additional letter that was sent to families of students at Gates Elementary back in November. It is unclear which is the seventh school that also detected high levels of lead.

Most of the readings for the contaminated water fountains came back just above the acceptable level of 20 parts per billion. At Salem Middle School, however, a water fountain in the girls’ locker room produced a reading of 56.5 parts per billion — more than twice the acceptable level.

“Moving forward, the school division will continue to proactively test all water sources,” a school spokesperson said in a release. “We also believe that the state law associated with testing public school water for lead needs to be more specific. The School Board will work with our local delegation in the General Assembly to advocate for this change. If these issues can be found even in a few locations in Chesterfield County, then we believe it should be required to have all sources tested across the state.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Schools explained that in 2016, the school division began proactively testing samples from drinking water sources across the county. None of those samples revealed any concern.

A year later, a state law was passed requiring public schools to develop and execute a plan to test drinking water in schools built in or before 1986. Despite that requirement, Chesterfield Schools elected to expand its efforts and tested all water sources in schools built in 1987 or earlier.

