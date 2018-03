RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With only 49 days until the Richmond Flying Squirrels open their season on April 13th, the front office of the ball club is hard at work, announcing new FUNN events. Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Squirrels announced their new partnership with Pepsi as well as new promotional events for the 2018 season. Also announced, Flava flav, former frontman of the music group public enemy, will be coming to the Diamond June 21st.

