Driver charged after dump truck hauling asphault overturns Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck hauling asphalt on Royalton Road in Amelia County.

Geral Highsmith Jr., 48, was driving the 1999 Sterling dump truck when he ran off the road to the right, and then overcorrected back towards the left, where the truck then overturned off the road completely.

Highsmith, a Powhatan native, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the crash, the dump truck lost its entire load of asphalt, leading VDOT officials to assist in the cleanup process.

Highsmith has been charged with failure to drive right of center. The crash is still under investigation.

