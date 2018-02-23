Chesterfield, Richmond Public Schools tackle security issues following Florida school shooting

(WRIC) — In the wake of a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, school districts across the Commonwealth are reviewing security procedures.

Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, a Chesterfield School Board member, posed a question following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“You really think about what else can we be doing so we’re not in a situation like that. How can we better anticipate?” he said.

Administrators said that the school shootings across the country have forced their schools to take a look at areas that may need improvement.

Chesterfield School Board member Dianne Smith looks forward to the creation of a school safety task force in the county.

“Hopefully it says to our community that we’re a board that’s always focused on school safety…it’s a priority for us,” she said. “We don’t want to rest on the safe community that we reside in as much as we want to be prepared ahead.”

In response to recent shootings, President Trump suggested that teachers should be able to carry guns into the classroom.

Jason Kamras, Richmond Public School’s superintendent, tweeted his disapproval of the President’s proposal on Thursday.

As the 2005 National Teacher of the Year, as current @RPS_Schools Superintendent, and as a parent of two elementary-aged sons, let me be clear: arming teachers is an awful idea. The only answer: gun control. — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 23, 2018

Richmond Public Schools are now under a full review of all security measures in order to expose and address any security flaws in place.

“As a parent, first and foremost, I know that I want my kids to be safe at school, so that’s what I’ll make sure we do here in RPS,” said Kamras.

Administrators from both school districts believe that even with security plans in place, it would not be a bad idea to re-adjust for the well-being of the students and staff.

Dr. Siddiqi told 8News “We’re going to hopefully look to other localities that are doing some things really well and then maybe we can learn from and that’s the purpose of a task force.”

The Chesterfield County School Board is looking for community members to serve on the school safety task force, and are accepting applications until March 1. Click here if interested.

