Bedford County Sheriff supports arming teachers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The school shooting in Parkland, Fl. in which 17 people were killed has started a nation-wide conversation about arming teachers in classrooms.

Mike Brown, the Bedford County Sheriff, said that as long as teachers are trained, he supports letting them handle guns. Brown explained that more school security will be tough on most school budgets.

Tom Shahady, a parent, and professor supports Sheriff Brown’s idea of arming teachers. “I’ve been an advocate of this going way, way, way back.”

“I am the leader in the classroom. I am in charge of those students, if we get into an active shooter situation, I’ve got to do the right thing,” explained Shahady.

Sheriff Brown said he would recommend that all teachers complete the same training as his deputies.

