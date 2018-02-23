BB&T says ‘technical issue’ impacting online, ATM services

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A technical glitch is impacting some services at BB&T banks.

In a statement on its website, the bank said online banking, mobile banking app, ATMs and an automated phone service were unavailable because of the issue.

There are several BB&T branches across the Richmond area. Customers will still be able to use BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards, the bank said.

…we do understand this is causing a major inconvenience for so many of you and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore your services. If you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issues as our systems come back online.

It is unclear what the issue is or how long it will take to fix. Stay with 8News for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.