Ashland duplex fire leaves one dead

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a duplex fire in Ashland Friday afternoon, according to fire investigators.

Hanover Firefighters and EMS responded to the 100 block of Linden Street for a structure fire just before 4:30 p.m. There, fire crews found a two-story duplex structure with smoke visible from the second floor.

Once inside, firefighters located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of the home, Hanover Fire added.

The fire is under investigation.

Hanover Fire & EMS used this incident to remind residents that smoke alarms are paramount. The fire department added that smoke alarms older than 10 years should be replaced. For assistance, contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at (888) 537-5967.

