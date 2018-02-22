Weights and Measures Week celebrates square deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Laws ensuring proper weights and measures in commerce are some of the oldest laws on the books in Virginia, and for good reason. Consumers deserve to get what they pay for, whether it is a gallon of gas, a pound of lunch meat or the same price at the checkout scanner as the one on the shelves.

To recognize the importance of this work, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, celebrates National Weights and Measures Week.March 1-7.

The VDACS Office of Weights and Measures is responsible for the inspection of all commercially used weighing and measuring devices in the Commonwealth. This office administers the state’s laws and regulations designed to maintain the integrity of transactions between buyers and sellers and prevent unfair competition in the marketplace.

Inspectors in the Office of Weights and Measures use highly accurate field standards and equipment to test commercial scales, meters and scanning equipment, and check the weight of packaged products. Inspectors are also responsible for testing the accuracy of fuel pumps and sampling of motor fuels. The office licenses individuals who certify the accuracy of weight tickets. In addition to its main office in Richmond, the Office of Weights and Measures operates three field offices and a metrology laboratory.

National Weights and Measures Week commemorates the anniversary of John Adams signing the first weights and measures law on March 2, 1799.

