Waits for cookies crumble at Girl Scout drive-thru

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of Girl Scout cookies will tell you: the worst part of making an order is waiting for the goodies to arrive. This year, Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia say goodbye to long delays with their first ever drive-thru cookie sale.

On Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the parking lot of Cabela’s in Short Pump becomes cookie central. Customers will be able to order cookies and receive their treats without leaving the comfort of the car. This innovative concept has been done in other markets around the country – but is a first in Virginia. Local troops will work in concert to ensure quick and efficient service.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Last weekend, 1.1 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies were delivered to Central Virginia in preparation for this event and other traditional cookie booths and sales taking place from now until March 30th.

