VCU Medical exploring groundbreaking kidney transplant research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Groundbreaking research being done at VCU Medical Center could change the game for thousands of people on the waiting lists for a kidney transplant.

“I was feeling awful. My lab reports were showing that I was at stage 5,” said John Mason, 70 of Chesterfield.

He was struggling with stage 5 kidney failure for nearly a decade.

“You feel bad, no energy, and you just feel yourself corroding,” he added.

Mason was going to a dialysis center for about 14 months when he got a phone call that changed his life.

“I’m blessed,” Mason said.

The person on the other line was Dr. Gaurav Gupta from VCU Medical Center. He was working on a new clinical trial for kidney transplants. The group of doctors were looking for people at the bottom of the list, waiting for a donor.

“Which would be that they wouldn’t have a great chance of surviving, if they had to wait,” Gupta said.

“I felt that at my age, if it’s worth doing. I did not want to wait another 6 to 7 years for a transplant,” Mason said.

Patients involved with the clinical trial would receive a kidney with the Hepatitis C virus. These patients did not have the illness originally.

We had to go through significant additional hurdles to justify the risks to the patients,” Dr. Richard Sterling, who is also involved with the trial, said.

Mason was the first of six patients to sign up. Extra medicines were on hand to target Hep C after the transplant, curing the disease. Two patients developed the virus during this initial trial, doctors say they’re now doing fine.

Doctors say people wait up to four years for a donor.

“We don’t have transplants for everybody because we have more than a 100,000 people waiting,” Gupta said.

Using these kidneys is changing the game, speeding up the wait time.

“Based upon this trial, went down to 26 days on average. So it was less than a month on average for the first six patients that we enrolled,” he added.

The other doctor spearheading this research knows what it’s like to have a loved one waiting for a transplant.

“My uncle died while on dialysis, he didn’t live long enough to get a transplant,” Dr. Richard Sterling told 8News. “I remember talking about how miserable life was, he was begging, is there any way to get a kidney even when people would try to donate for him and he unfortunately passed.”

Sterling is pushing on to make sure organs that would have been thrown away, now save lives.

“A transplant of this life-giving kidney, transformed me into a normal life like I was enjoying prior to my kidney failure,” Mason said.

VCU is one of three transplant centers doing this type of work.

Another group of patients will be going through the trial in the coming months.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.